‘Never said a job for each household’

HYDERABAD

07 March 2020 22:37 IST

It’s impossible to create 1 crore jobs in public sector: KCR

Chief Minister K.Chandrahekhar Rao on Saturday refuted claims that he had ever committed himself to offer one job per household in Telangana, and made it clear that it is not possible for the government to create a crore jobs in public sector.

During his reply to the Legislative Council on the thanks giving motion on Governor’s address, Mr.Rao said the claims were manufactured towards political ends.

The subject of unemployment has become a political rhetoric which is leading to disillusionment among youth and subsequent suicides, the Chief Minister remarked.

Advertising

Advertising

Clarifying on the said claim, he said he had merely stated that Telangana as separate State would give employment for at least a lakh people. Already 85,000 posts have been filled up in departments such as Police, Panchayat Raj, Electricity and Agriculture, he maintained.

Questioning how many lakhs of jobs were created by parties which had ruled earlier than TRS, the chief minister said the trend in every state, nation-wide and worldwide speaks for the fact that governments cannot create jobs for all.

Telangana has merely three lakh public sector posts, which is less than the number private sector has in each field. In all artisanal jobs of construction, workers from other states such as Bihar, Orissa and Rajasthan are finding employment here, while those from Telangana are heading for mirages of the Middle East, he remarked.

It has become a trend for opposition parties to criticise government over its policies, but implement the very same policies when they come to power, Mr.Rao said.

“We are taking people in wrong track, which is bad for the nation... We should change the orientation of this political rhetoric,” he said, even while observing that youth from Telangana need to apply more for Central services such as Defence, Banking and Railways and efforts are being made to prepare them by setting up more study circles.

He ruled out the promised unemployment allowance in the next financial year too, and cited economic slowdown as the reason. The promise will be fulfilled during this term, but not immediately, he said.

In reply to a question, Mr.Rao admitted that the quality of education, especially in primary schools, is below expectations and needs improvement. He promised to appoint Vice-Chancellors to all universities soon, and allocate required funds. On PRC and retirement age, decision will be taken soon, he said.

In another announcement pertaining to double bedroom housing project, he said government is preparing proposals for one lakh more 2BHK housing units, in addition to the 2.76 lakh under different stages of construction.

One lakh homes are already completed, and ready to be handed over, while 30,000 to 40,000 have already been distributed. The remaining will be handed over by the end of the financial year.

The Chief Minister has noted that the State needs a total of seven to eight lakh homes to fulfil the housing needs of all the poor, calculated on the basis of Integrate Household Survey.