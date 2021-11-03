Never intended to speak against court: Siddipet Collector

SI DDIPET

03 November 2021

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy made it clear on Wednesday that he never intended to speak against the honour and respect of the courts.

In a release here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that a meeting was held on 25.10.2021 in the district to educate the public on the perils faced by the farmers in relation to the business of spurious sale of seeds and also to discuss the advantage of alternative farming in view of certain instructions received from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Collector was responding to the media reports and comments made by the High Court recently on a petition filed by farmer on the comments made by him that he would not care even orders of High Court or Supreme Court if a shop was closed for selling paddy seeds.

“The sale of spurious seeds has been a serious problem plaguing the farmers in the district and strict measures were warranted to curb the same. In this regard, certain shops were sealed and a few cases were registered. The sale of spurious seeds would destroy the lands of the farmers and would cause irreparable loss to the farmers and in that context, the dealers of such spurious seeds were informed not to deal or sell spurious seeds and that strict action will be taken against them. In such context, it was noticed that the dealers are filing cases against cancellation of licences by suppressing facts before the Courts.”

“The Rabi paddy will have high broken percentage on milling and not suitable for delivery of raw rice. Telangana region is a high temperature region and particularly in some parts of Siddipet district the issue of broken rice and the instructions of the FCI in relation to the stoppage of Parboiled rice from the State of Telangana needed to be addressed. The position of production of paddy for the next season was also discussed. The pros and cons of the same have also been deliberated. However, it was noticed that some dealers who were dealing in spurious seeds were also present in the said meeting. Having noticed their presence, I have stated that even if such dealers are suppressing the facts and obtaining orders, I will apprise the courts about the correct position and even if orders are granted, we will get the same vacated by stating our stand before the courts. This was the purported intention of my statements; however, it has been reported in the media, that I have made certain statements against the Courts. The sequence of the words spoken by me are projected to appear as though I have stated the same in the context of cultivation of paddy for the next season and the supply of paddy seeds by the dealers,” said the Collector in the statement.

“I am aware of the implications of any statement made against the Judiciary and have always bowed down to the majesty of the courts and never meant any disrespect to any court during my career and have acted only in the general interests of the public within the parameters of the law. I have the highest respect and regard for the Honorable Courts, and I am conscious of my actions. The context of my statements have been grossly misreported and on that basis, a Writ Petition also has been filed before the Court. I deem it my duty to clarify my statements and their context since they are projected to be against the majesty of the courts,” Mr Venkatarami Reddy explained.