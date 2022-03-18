‘Never intended to disrespect Sammakka Sarakka’

20-year-old video brought to light by vested interests: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has said that he had no intention to disrespect tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka and a 20-yearold video was brought to light by some vested interests to make a controversy.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, in response to the criticism against him on the alleged comments against Sammakka Sarakka, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that the total context was not presented in the statement attributed to him but only some ‘select part’ was taken conveniently.

“We are from a tradition where we respect women for centuries and have a high regard for them. We do not know why they brought a video of 20 years ago now. I leave those comments to their discretion,” said Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Answering a question, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that he had no intention to join politics. “We do not have any distance with anyone. If someone has, we are not responsible,” he said adding that they will only advise people if they sought.

When referred to the comments on non-vegetarian consumption, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that for some practices some systems need to be followed and the comments were quoted out of context. Asked about the charges at Samatha Murthy statue, he clarified that the amount is being collected as entry fee to meet the maintenance cost but offering prayers and prasadam were done free of cost.