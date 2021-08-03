Net rise of 3.19 m in groundwater levels during July

HYDERABAD

03 August 2021

Groundwater rose significantly across the State

Thanks to the copious rainfall received in the State since the commencement of monsoon, groundwater levels registered a net rise of 3.19 metres during July as compared to same month last year.

The average groundwater level during July was 6.07 metres below ground level (m bgl). It varied from 2.57 m bgl in Warangal (rural) to 13.79 m bgl in Medak. Of the 33 districts, average water level is 5 m bgl in 11 districts, 5 to 10 m bgl in 20 districts and over 10 m bgl in the remaining two districts. According to an official release, net rise in ground water level is observed in all the districts with a minimum rise of 0.01 m in Mancherial and maximum 8.61 in Rangareddy.

Net average rise in ground water level of 3.12 m was observed during July as compared to May with 0.73 m in Nagarkurnool to 6.4 m in Nirmal. Accordingly, 45 % of the State area was occupied by shallow water levels (less than 5 m bgl) followed by 40 % area where water levels were in the range of 5 to 10 m bgl. Close to 11 % area had water levels of 10 to 15 m bgl.

Compared with the decadal average levels of July (2011-2020), rise in water levels in the range of 0.08 to 17.26 m was observed in 579 out of the 592 mandals of the State while 13 mandals reported fall in the water levels in the range of 0.21 m to 2.84 m. The State as a whole received 535 mm rainfall till the end of July against normal rainfall of 361 mm. Rainfall ranged from 263 mm in Nagarkurnool district to 769 mm in Nirmal district registering 48 % excess during the period.