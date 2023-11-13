‘Nervous KCR spreading lies about Congress’ enhanced support to Rythu Bandhu, free power’

November 13, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K.Chandrasekhar Rao is resorting to falsehood on Congress promise of free electricity realising that “his days as the Chief Minister are numbered” as people have already decided on voting out the BRS government, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy.

He said Congress has a history of supporting farmers and supply of free electricity was started by the Congress party when no one had even thought of it. “How can KCR now say that Congress will not give power to farmers when it is the patent of the party,” he asked while addressing public meetings in Daultabad, Maddur, Gundumal and Kosgi under Kodangal constituency.

He accused the Chief Minister of spreading falsehood about Rythu Bandhu too. “When the Congress has announced ₹15,000 per acre per year under Rythu Bharosa, why is KCR spreading lies that Congress will remove the scheme? The Congress schemes seem to have a devastating affect on the thought process of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Raking up local sentiment, Mr.Reddy said it was a great chance for the people of Kodangal to ensure their prodigal son gains political success. “I am a small seed planted by Kodangal and have now grown to lead the Congress in the State,” he said. He charged that some leaders from ‘Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel’ have come to Kodangal with an axe to cut off that tree and “their puppets are part of this conspiracy that people must realise”. “The self-respect of Kodangal is at stake. Will you be silent if someone takes an axe and chops down the tree you have nurtured,” he asked.

He said the CM defeated him with false promises in the last elections and in the past five years, none of them visited Kodangal. “What happened to the promise of adopting the constituency,” he asked and wondered what happened to the Krishna waters or railway line that KCR promised in the last elections.

Mr.Reddy asked the gathering if he had ever taken money from anyone in Kodangal. “I have always welcomed you with open arms and worked for the development of Gouds, Mudirajas and Dalits,” he said, asking people not to pledge Kodangal’s self-respect for ₹5,000 or a bottle of liquor.

“Have double-bedroom houses been sanctioned,” he asked and said while the poor were denied houses, the Chief Minister and his family have built palatial bungalows and farmhouses.

Mr. Reddy said that when the Congress comes to power, he will take the responsibility of building a degree college, a 100-bed hospital and a stadium in Maddur. He said he would personally take responsibility for completing the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift in two years bringing water to the region. “BRS will get more belt shops and destroy people’s lives.”

He reiterated the Congress party’s promise of providing gas cylinders for ₹500, ₹2,500 support per month to women, ₹15,000 per acre to farmers and tenant farmers every year through Rythu Bharosa, ₹12,000 per acre to farmer labourers, ₹5 lakh to build houses for the homeless poor, 200 units of free electricity and pension of ₹4,000.

