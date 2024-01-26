NEP 2020 will be implemented in all programmes soon at Univ of Hyderabad: VC Prof BJ Rao

January 26, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) Vice-Chancellor, Prof B.J. Rao said that the institution had decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in a phased manner.

Addressing the faculty members and students after unfurling the national flag at the Gurbaksh Singh Maidan in the campus on Friday, he said that a committee constituted by the university recently provided guidelines on the implementation.

“The Committee has prepared the guidelines, and academic units will soon draft their curriculum in accordance with NEP. The College for Integrated Studies had already begun implementing the NEP for the Integrated Programmes. The other PG programmes will do so soon. Students across disciplines will be required to clear at least two General Education Courses which will be provided online,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the research projects, the VC said, “We published around 1100 research findings in various forms such as journal articles, conference proceedings, books etc. Our researchers were granted 33 patents, 10 in the year 2023 itself. As of today, within the campus, excluding Institutes of Eminence (IoE), 165 extramural projects worth ₹106 Crores are running that includes Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) wellcome trust grant to Dr Prasad Tammineni of ₹3.50 Crore. Since last January, 2023, we have been granted close to 100 extra mural projects worth ₹59 Crores,” he added.

Detailing the collaboration programmes, Prof B.J. Rao said, “In 2023, we partnered with 16 new organisations, out of which 12 are with industries. With these numbers, we have 65 functional MoUs, out of which 42 are with institutes, 17 with industry, and 6 with NGOs. Further, these 65 include 44 at the national level and 21 at the international level. Our visibility at international fora is increasing continuously”. Earlier Prof. Ashwini Nangia, Senior Professor and Dean, School of Chemistry unfurled the national flag at Golden Threshold campus in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.