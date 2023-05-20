Neolithic tool find pushes back Hyderabad’s history

May 20, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The chance discovery of neolithic tools under a protected rock formation in Hyderabad is leading to calls for protection of the site.

Members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam made the discovery of two neolithic celts (small axes) under the Tortoise Rock formation which is now a traffic island near BNR Hills. “We were looking for prehistoric rock art in the form of paintings or sketches but noticed two stone axes on the floor of the natural shelter. The axes measure 12.0x7.2x2.1 cms and 9.2x3.9x2.2 cms in length, width, and thickness respectively,” informed archaeologist E. Sivanagi Reddy.

The find pushes back the history of the city by 6000 years. “This is the first time Neolithic tools have been found inside Hyderabad. The earlier findings were in Jangaon and other outlying areas of Hyderabad. Neolithic tools which are ground and polished show an advancement of knowledge of tool making,” said K.P. Rao who specialises in ancient Indian history.

These tools helped the neolithic people to intensify agriculture, domestication of animals, and settling temporarily during the period between 4000 – 2000 BCE. “The Tortoise Rock might have served as a seasonal habitation, since plenty of water sources now known as Durgam Cheruvu and Malkam Cheruvu were located within the vicinity,” said the group which made the find.