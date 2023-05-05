Nelakondapalli Buddha statue gets ready for journey to NY exhibition

May 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 3rd century Buddha statue from Nelakondapally in Khammam is among the 11 artworks that will be part of the Early Buddhist Art exhibition at The Met, New York.

On Friday, while the country was marking Buddha Purnima, workers at the State Museum used a chisel and hammer to remove the Buddha statue from its pedestal to prepare for its journey to New York. The limestone Buddha statue in Abhaya Mudra was created during the rule of the Ikshavaku dynasty and is considered an exemplar of the school.

The statue was unearthed during the 1977 excavation in a locality known as Erradibba between Nelakondapalli and Mujjigudem villages, according to the Department of Archaeology and Museum officials. Besides the statue, a mahastupa, a residential complex along with a miniature votive stupa, a bronze icon of Avaliteswara, pottery, beads, and other relics were unearthed during the dig dated by archaeologists to 3-4 century common era. The Ikshavaku dynasty flourished as the Satavahana rule waned in the Telangana-Andhra region that encompassed the Krishna valley centred around Nagarjunakonda.

“The statue and other objects will travel to New York in another 10 days,” confirmed a State Museum official unwilling to go on record. “The exhibition presents a series of evocative and interlocking themes to reveal both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art,” says an early release that details the exhibition. The exhibition “Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE” is scheduled to take place between July 21 and November 13.

The exhibition traces the message of Buddha through the imagery used on stupas. The stupas were not just a place of prayer but housed relics of Buddha while the structure was covered with visual stories and representations from the life of the religious teacher. Some original relics and reliquaries will also be part of the expo.