Neighbouring villages out of bounds for Dubbak residents

The mandal and constituency headquarters town of Dubbak is slowly earning the notoriety of a COVID-19 hotspot and the increasing cases are creating fear among people.

Sources said at least 15 cases have been reported in the town in the past one month. At one point, a top municipal representative tested positive, though later it turned up negative. Those infected include officials from police, medical and other departments as well. Four members from a family tested positive and two of them died — that a 70-year-old woman was positive came out only after her demise. Her son also died but tests were not conducted. However, his body was cremated as a precautionary measure.

Atmosphere of fear

People not coming out of their homes even three days after the day of death of a person reflects the fear psychology of residents. The same is seen in the neighbouring villages of Dubbak.

Three mandals — Bibipet of Kamareddy, Gambhiraopet and Mustabad of Sircilla district — are close to Dubbak mandal. Sources claimed that the residents of several villages are informing their relatives in Dubbak not to visit their houses till the situation becomes normal. In at least one village, the sarpanch has warned the public not to entertain people from Dubbak, even saying that a fine would be imposed on violators.

It was stated that even small businesspersons moving on motorcycles were not being allowed into villages, being curtly told that they are not welcome.

“People are really scared about the virus spread. As the number of cases has suddenly increased here, we are not welcome at many places,” said Shiva Kumar, a resident of Dubbak.