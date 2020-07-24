Negative COVID result saves hospital administration’s face

That the District General Hospital has not been up to the mark in COVID-19 treatment is something several observers on the outside, the patients and medical staff within agree.

According to officials, the COVID intensive care unit — a 15-bed facility with 30 beds in isolation ward, equipped with ventilators and central oxygen supply, with nutritious diet for patients and round-the-clock attention of medical personnel — has witnessed over 250 coronavirus patients since March.

“Forty positive patients were successfully treated in the ICU. There have been only three deaths till now,” hospital superintendent M. Narsimha said, after a recent controversy raised questions on its management.

On July 18, a day after his admission, a 40-year-old COVID suspect breathed his last, allegedly after he remained unattended by medical staff. Videos of the man’s last moments, as he watched his mother make efforts to revive him, have gone viral.

The next day, it was stated that the man was admitted with cough and fever, and was suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

District Collector Prashant J. Patil, subsequently when the diagnosis was revealed as negative on Monday, stated, “B. Yadaiah did not die due to COVID-19, but he was suffering with COPD and alcoholic liver disease. There is no negligence on part of the doctors or medical personnel.”

But COVID suspects echo, “No medical staff attended us in the past five days. There are only two toilets, the trash bins were not emptied and daily sanitisation was not done.”

Representatives of Congress, Telangana Inti Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and voluntary organisations registered their protest alleging hospital maladministration. “Why was the mother present in the isolation ward? Where was the security, and all the medical personnel that whole day till he died,” P. Nagarjuna of CPI (M) asked.

Pandula Saidulu of Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika said, “Like politicians, the Collector too is lying that the doctors here are doing a great job. No doctor visited them in the past one week; that is a fact.”

A senior doctor, who spoke to The Hindu, confirmed that issues of daily attendance and supervision of medical personnel was defeating all the good work being doneby the hospital. “The superintendent is young and less experienced than all the RMOs (resident medical officers), who are supposed to execute shift-wise duties. It is only a failure of coordination, and it has been an everyday issue for some time now.”

For the hospital and the district administration, the solace when a COVID suspect dies and tests negative is not new.

On April 18, an assistant professor-doctor shifted a suspect from the isolation ward into the general ICU for want of ventilator, but within moments of being put on a ventilator, the patient had died, following which the ICU was fumigated and sealed.

The ward had two uninstalled ventilators then, and an additional two now, of the total 19 ventilators for COVID treatment, sources added.