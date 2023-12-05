NEET UG syllabus revision stirs debate among aspiring medical students

December 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently revised the syllabus for NEET UG 2024, sparking a mix of anticipation and concern among aspiring medical students. While students currently in their class 12th or intermediate second year may not find the syllabus change problematic, those who took a gap year after education and are preparing for the exams express potential challenges.

Aspiring medical student Kashif Hasnain shared his perspective, noting that the reduction in syllabus might pose difficulties for those preparing for the exams after a break. He emphasised that with fewer chapters, there could be more questions from a single chapter, potentially leading to a shift in the exam’s nature. Mr. Kashif pointed out that while questions in the past were generally easy to understand, this year may bring forth more in-depth inquiries.

In terms of the revised sections, Mr. Kashif noted that Section-A, which previously featured questions of average difficulty, might see changes, while Section-B, known for its practical-based, deeper understanding questions, could experience alterations. He approved the deletion of certain chapters in Biology, such as ‘Mineral Nutrition,’ citing their data-heavy nature. However, he disagreed with the removal of chapters like ‘Digestion and Absorption.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Another student, K Snehitha, voiced concerns about being the first batch to attempt the exam with the altered syllabus. She mentioned the addition of new practical topics that students have not been exposed to, particularly highlighting the inclusion of chapters on plant families in Botany without clarity on their relevance.

Further, students raised objections to the deletion of chapters, with one student emphasising the removal of an Ecology chapter on environmental issues. The student argued that, given the contemporary focus on environmental discussions, this specific chapter should not have been eliminated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.