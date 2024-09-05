GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Agrawal is SCR’s new AGM

Published - September 05, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SCR’s chief administrative officer (Construction) Neeraj Agrawal has assumed charge as additional general manager (AGM) at Rail Nilayam on Thursday. He belongs to the 1987 batch of Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) and is an engineering graduate from Government Engineering College, Raipur. He began his career in Western Railway and went on to serve in various zones such as Southern Railway, South Western Railway, East Central Railway and South Central Railway, said a press release.

