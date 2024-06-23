GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to work harder to compete with Chandrababu Naidu: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Mr. Naidu is known to work for 18 hours a day and I need to work for 18 hours: Revanth

Published - June 23, 2024 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy admired Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he would now have to work harder to compete with Mr. Naidu, known for his hard work.

Mr. Reddy further said that the real stuff of any sportsperson would be revealed when the opponent was equally strong. Earlier, he thought 12 hours was enough to serve people as Chief Minister, but with Mr. Naidu elected as Chief Minister of the neighbouring State, he and his team had to work much harder now.

The Telangana Chief Minister was speaking at the 24th anniversary of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, which is run by TDP MLA and film star Balakrishna’s trust.

“Mr. Naidu is known to work for 18 hours a day and I need to work for 18 hours,” Mr. Revanth said adding that it was a great chance to compete with Mr. Naidu. He also hoped that both the Telugu States would prosper as per the people’s wishes.

Managing Trustee Balakrishna, former MP Nama Nageshwara Rao and Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu were present.

