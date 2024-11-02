Need to restore credibility of universities, CM tells VCs

Stating that systems have collapsed in Telangana universities, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that there was an urgent need to restore the trust and reliability of these institutions to infuse confidence among stakeholders, including students.

The Chief Minister met the newly-appointed vice-chancellors of State universities, along with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Balakista Reddy, on Saturday.

Comprehensive report

He stressed on the need for a comprehensive study on the present status of varsities, with focus on academics and research. “The newly-appointed VCs should immediately take this up. If there is a need, hire consultancies and prepare a comprehensive report on the functioning of the universities,” he told them.

Mr. Reddy also told them that they were appointed based on their merit and after taking into consideration their social backgrounds to maintain social balance. There were no pressures or recommendations that were considered but only academic quality and social backgrounds, he said.

Action, if not satisfied

He asked the VCs to work sincerely and with dedication to streamline the system and said that the government would not hesitate to take action if their work was not satisfactory. “The VCs are being given liberty and total support by the government. Those who excel will be rewarded,” he said.

The CM reiterated his government’s commitment to curb drug culture and asked the VCs to pay special attention to drugs and ganja trafficking. Take students into confidence, counsel them and ensure they don’t fall into such vices, he added.