Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha passes resolution

The Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has felt that there was a need to promote work opportunities to make Bharat self-reliant.

A resolution was passed in the baithak of ABPS held at Kamavati in Gujarat for three days from March 11 to 13. ABPS is the general body consisting of elected representatives from each state and the office-bearers.

“Bharat, with its abundant natural resources, vast human power and inherent entrepreneurial skills to transform our agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors, has the potential to create ample work opportunities and take the entire economy to greater heights. As we have experienced the impact of the recent COVID pandemic on employment and livelihood, we have also witnessed opening up of new opportunities which some sections of society have taken benefit of. The ABPS wishes to emphasize that the entire society has to play a proactive role in harnessing such work opportunities to mitigate the overall employment challenge,” read the resolution.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Thursday, RSS state vice president Sundar Reddy and general secretary K. Ramesh said that the ABPS is of the opinion that thrust is to be given to Bharatiya economic model that is human-centric, labor-intensive, eco-friendly and lays stress on decentralisation and equitable distribution of benefits and augments village economy, micro scale, small scale and agro-based industries. Efforts to inculcate spirit of ‘Swadeshi and self reliance’ in the society would give right impetus to the above initiatives.

“Our manufacturing sector that has high employment potential requires to be bolstered which can also lessen our dependence on imports. An environment conducive for encouraging entrepreneurship should be created by educating and counselling people, especially youth, so that they can come out of mentality of seeking jobs only. Similar entrepreneurial spirit also needs to be fostered among women, village folk and people from remote and tribal areas. Opportunities of employment and entrepreneurship with emerging digital economy and export possibilities should be keenly explored. We should engage ourselves in manpower training both pre and on job, research and technology innovations, motivation for start ups and green technology ventures,” said the resolution.

Referring to RSS shakhas, Mr. Sunder Reddy and Ramesh stated that as many as 60,929 shakhas are being held in 38,390 places across the country.