Need to make more room for Telangana History

February 22, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

In small clumsy rooms in two corners of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University at Nampally are treasure troves of Telangana’s historical artefacts. The collection results from four-and-a-half decades of hard work put in by retired Professor Jayadhir Tirumala Rao and his team moving around tribal populated areas in borders of five states—Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, from nomadic, sub-tribes and sub-casts and folk communities.

Exhaustive collection

At the entrance of the room on the right side of the university are wheels of chariots welcoming all the history and archaeology enthusiasts to experience the world of ancient Telangana.

The chariot wheels used in the war were painted in red, whereas those used in temples were olive green. A grinding tool, consisting of a huge wooden log with three cavities, is also displayed. It was used in the olden days to extract oil from oil seeds to offer to Gods.

Brass lamps and 100 kg metal statues, beautifully carved ink pots with hanging rings, pandan, and iron ‘mota bokkena’, used to lift water to feed agricultural fields, are present in the room.

Also preserved in the room are small iron rathams, lamp stands, ancient musical instruments like the Kikri, Runja percussion drum, Kinnera, Villu vadyam (primitive veena), manuscripts, agrarian tool and buckets of different varieties. There are also some primitive boats for the people to see.

In another room on the left are ornaments of about 25 varieties of cattle decorations. About 4,500 artefacts were collected, of which 500 were damaged.

Need for more space

Due to a lack of sufficient room to keep all the collections, Prof. Tirumala Rao kept them elsewhere.

“All these artefact collections represent our previous generations’ rich culture, heritage and history, mostly in tribal-dominated areas. Their intellect is so great that they used to prepare miniatures of instruments, utensils and other materials. We have a collection of materials from very bigger sizes to tiny sizes. Their expertise surprises us,” Prof. Tirumala Rao told The Hindu.

Prof. Guduru Manoja, a retired Professor from Palamur University, is also working in his team.

At the age of 73, Prof. Tirumala Rao and his team worked hard every day to keep the collected material clean, neat, and safe from damage. His wife, R. Neela helps in meeting his passion. She prepares food at home for about 10 people daily, working with them as a team.

“As a retired professor, I am getting a good pension, and a major part of that will be spent on this. In addition, some friends will contribute occasionally, and we promise to spare some space for exhibition in their name,” said Prof. Tirumala Rao, adding that he wants to establish five ‘Adya Kala ethnic museums’ in the state to protect these artefacts.

Open letter to Chief Minister

Recently, a team of intellectuals wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to support five Adya Kala ethnic museums.

“In the last 45 years, Professor Jayadhir Tirumala Rao has collected 4,000 artefacts of endangering and rare materials. Aadya Kala Museum belongs to peoples’ creativity and living traditions. These collections are mainly from tribals, folk traditions, and unknown and less-known communities and subcastes. Culture is one of the issues taken up in the Telangana movement demanding focus on its diversity. The rich culture of the people of this region should be showcased and protected. The State government should provide four acres of land or unused building for this museum. The Chief Minister should intervene to find permanent shelter for the artefacts. Otherwise, these artefacts may be lost forever. This rare personal collection may be turned into an institutional structure. Immediate intervention is needed for the sake of art and culture of Telangana,” they appealed in the letter.

Those who signed the letter included K. Srinivas, Editor, Andhra Jyothi, K. Ramachandra Murthy, Senior Journalist, Professor Ghanta Chakrapani and MLC Goreti Venkanna among others.