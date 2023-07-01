Need to educate people on UAPA

July 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A round table conference held here on Saturday felt that there was need to educate general public on draconian provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) and see that public respond when the Act was being used illegally.

The round table conference was organised by Forum Against Repression, Telangana, which was attended by representatives of some 18 organisations, including two main political parties the CPI and the CPI(M). The Congress party has expressed solidarity with the fight against UAPA. The round table also demanded that the government lift all the cases registered under UAPA and withdraw the Act immediately.

“There was wide range of discussion on UAPA. Once the case was registered, the responsibility of proving innocence lies with the accused. This is nothing but a law being implemented upside down. We have to educate society. Many people did not know about UAPA. We have to mobilise the public opinion against the Act and society should respond,” said Forum convenor and former professor of the University of Hyderabad G. Haragopal.

He said that Tadawai case has once again triggered discussion on UAPA.

The speakers from various organisations demanded that the State government should take a policy decision against the UAPA cases. They also wanted the political parties to take a stand against the continuation of UAPA. They urged all political parties to include repeal of the Act in their manifesto.

K. Sambashiva Rao of CPI, D.G. Narasinga Rao of CPI(M), S Venkateshwara Rao, J.V. Chalapathi Rao of CPI-ML-New Democracy, former professor and covenor of Telangana Jana Samithi M. Kodandaram, Parakala Prabhakar, Nandini Siddareddy, Katyayani Vidmahe and others participated in the programme.