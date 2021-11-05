Need robust mechanism to monitor cybercrimes: Stephen Raveendra

Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra along with DCP (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini and DCP Lavanya N.J.P. at a meeting on Friday.

Hyderabad

05 November 2021 19:20 IST

A robust mechanism is the need of the hour to monitor cybercrimes being reported in Cyberabad limits, Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra said.

Mr. Raveendra along with DCP (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini and DCP Lavanya N.J.P. held a cybercrimes review meeting on Friday. He reiterated that in the coming years, most of the offences will have cyber space as a medium or a target requiring every police officer to be well-equipped with all skills required to detect these cases.

“The main aim of cybercrime police stations should be investigation and conviction. For this, we need to analyse the cases based on common modus operandi and work on detecting and expeditiously investigating the cases,” he said, adding that the investigation operations centre shall analyse the cyber crimes and provide inputs to investigation officers for detection.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigation support centre shall guide the cyber staff of the law and order police station in following the standard operating procedures and detecting the crimes. He stressed the need for consistent and continuous efforts by every investigating officer in curbing cybercrimes.

Mr. Raveendra expressed concern towards the ever-increasing pace of cybercrimes and instructed the cyber crime staff to delve deep into these cases for better understanding and handling them better.