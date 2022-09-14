Need for Congress to fill political vacuum: Mallu Ravi

Mallu Ravi said that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not giving time to Telangana as he was pre-occupied with his politics over India for which he was not accountable

Special Correspondent hyderabad
September 14, 2022 18:14 IST

Former MP and senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not giving time to Telangana as he was pre-occupied with his politics over India for which he was not accountable.

In a statement here, he said the Telangana Assembly was adjourned only after three days of business making a mockery of the Assembly sessions. Only when the sessions were conducted for a longer period like two to three weeks would there be any chance for the MLAs to raise issues, discuss and resolve many pressing issues of common people.

He said now the onus was on the Congress and its leadership to fill he political vacuum created by the Chief Minister. The immediate task before the party was to unitedly work hard in the Munugodu by-poll to win. People of Munugodu were also looking towards the Congress and it was for Congress leaders to live up to their expectations.

