Need for broad-based platform of left, secular and democratic forces: Yechury

Yechury addresses the party’s state conference virtually

CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has stressed the need for evolving a broad-based and united platform of left, secular and democratic forces to counter the BJP which was resorting to “divisive and communal” policies with an aim to establish Hindu Rashtra in the country.

Mr. Yechury underlined the need for forging unity among the Left forces to begin with, which could be expanded subsequently by taking together secular and democratic forces. Efforts should be made to build up and strengthen public movements against the “fascist” BJP-led Government which was bent on implementing the RSS agenda in the country.

The CPI (M) general secretary virtually addressed the party’s state conference which got off here on Sunday. He recalled that the CPI (M) had in the past expressed concerns over the BJP’s moves toeing the RSS agenda and the same was coming true now. The BJP-led Government had accelerated corporatisation since it took the reins for the second time and was handing over the properties of the public sector undertakings to private sector.

While the rights of working class were being usurped, the BJP government had “legalised political corruption”. The government at the same time brought forth issues like abrogation of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act and other draconian provisions as part of its communal agenda. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had turned as junior partner to the United States and is mortgaging the interests of the country,” he said.

The senior CPI (M) leader lamented that the BJP government had set its eyes on destroying the basic tenets of the Constitution like secularism and democracy as they were hindering its agenda of establishing a Hindu Rashtra. In the process, the government was trying to control constitutional institutions like Election Commission and Enforcement Directorate to further its pursuit in the process to suppress the opposition parties and those raising voices against its policies.

He cited the manner in which the BJP took the reins in several states through horse trading while it was trying to influence voters in Uttar Pradesh through different means. Though complaints had been lodged with the Election Commission in this regard, no action had been initiated so far to remedy the situation.

He exhorted the State Committee representatives to elaborately discuss different aspects and evolve an action plan to counter the BJP and its growth.