Need effective leadership in tune with aspirations of the people, says KCR

June 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that political parties are the pillars of the democratic governments elected by the people. He stressed the need to develop more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the people of the country and the youth should be helped to make India‘s future bright.

Mr. Chandrashekar Rao laid foundation stone for Bharat Bhavan (Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development) at Kokapet on Monday. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister said: “It is our responsibility to develop leadership and help them to contribute to the development of society. We will invite great intellectuals and Nobel laureates who have experience in their respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop a leadership that helps to give good governance to the people. Thus, we will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country. As part of that, we have taken a decision to establish the ‘Political Excellence and HRD’ center.’‘

The Chief Minister said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields. Facilities will be provided for those who come here for training and those who undergo the training, he explained.

“A platform will be created to study the progress taking place in the social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world. Systems will be set up to analyze and compile the news articles from time to time. There will be special training classes for awareness about social media which is affecting people regularly. Senior technical teams will also work towards introducing technology that is developing day-by-day in the media,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao adding that construction of the building will be undertaken on a small part of the land allotted to Bharat Bhavan and the rest of the land will be filled with greenery.

Bhu Varaha Homam

The Chief Minister has participated in the Bhu Varaha Homam performed by Vedic scholars amid Vedic chants. Ministers — Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mallareddy, BRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, Nama Nageshwar Rao, MPs — Joginapally Santosh Kumar, BB Patil, Ranjith Reddy, Damodar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Badugula Lingayah Yadav, MLCs — Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudhana Chari, Kavitha, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Shambhipur Raju, Venkatrami Reddy, Mahender Reddy, Goreti Venkanna, Egge Mallesham and others were present.