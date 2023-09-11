Necklace Road in Hyderabad gets rail coach restaurant

September 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday opened a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ on the premises of Necklace Road railway station, which has many picnic spots around it and witnesses a good number of tourists daily.

One unused coach was fully refurbished and fitted with modern and aesthetic interiors to provide a unique dining experience to visitors.

The contract for the restaurant has been awarded to Boomerang Restaurant for five years. The multi-cuisine restaurant was opened on the vacant space in the circulating area, providing dining opportunity to both passengers and the public. The restaurant offers both dine-in and takeaway facility to customers. It is the second such restaurant in the capital region. The first was opened on the Kacheguda railway station premises, said a press release.