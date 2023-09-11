HamberMenu
Necklace Road in Hyderabad gets rail coach restaurant

September 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The interior of the Rail Coach Restaurant opened on the premises of Necklace Road railway station in Hyderabad on Monday.

The interior of the Rail Coach Restaurant opened on the premises of Necklace Road railway station in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday opened a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ on the premises of Necklace Road railway station, which has many picnic spots around it and witnesses a good number of tourists daily.

One unused coach was fully refurbished and fitted with modern and aesthetic interiors to provide a unique dining experience to visitors.

A view of the Rail Coach Restaurant on the premises of Necklace Road railway station in Hyderabad.

A view of the Rail Coach Restaurant on the premises of Necklace Road railway station in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The contract for the restaurant has been awarded to Boomerang Restaurant for five years. The multi-cuisine restaurant was opened on the vacant space in the circulating area, providing dining opportunity to both passengers and the public. The restaurant offers both dine-in and takeaway facility to customers. It is the second such restaurant in the capital region. The first was opened on the Kacheguda railway station premises, said a press release.

