Necessary arrangements made to avoid inconvenience to people due to heavy rains: Telangana Chief Secretary

July 27, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has asserted that in the wake of incessant rains, necessary arrangements have been made to avoid inconvenience to the people.

The situation was being reviewed from time to time with the Collectors and senior police officials concerned and teams of NDRF, Fire and other emergency response Departments had been kept ready to tackle any eventuality.

Control room (Ph. Nos. 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) with three senior IAS officers have been set up in the State Secretariat to monitor the situation continuously.

Similar control rooms have been set up at the district level. Two teams each of NDRF had been positioned in Kothagudem and Hyderabad and one team each Mulugu and Warangal were ready in case of any emergency.

The Chief Secretary said that northern part of Telangana was receiving heavy rain since Wednesday night eith 40 cm and 30 cm rainfall recorded in some places. Mornchapally village in Bhupalpally district was inundated as the nearby Morancha vagu overflowed and steps were being taken to shift the residents to safer places. A team of NDRF was being dispatched to the village to assist in rescue and relief works while helicopter would be sent, if need be, for rehabilitation. The district Collector and SP were in constant touch with the affected villagers and supervising the relief works.

Ms. Santhi Kumari said 80 tourists who were stuck at Mutyaladhara waterfalls in Mulugu district were safely brought out in the early hours. Several colonies in Warangal and Hanamkonda cities were inundated because of the heavy rains and people were being moved to safer places accordingly.

The second warning signal had been hosted at Bhadrachalam as Godavari was in spate and steps had been taken to evacuate people in the low lying areas as the third warning signal could be hosted anytime. Similarly, residents in the low lying areas of Kaddam project were being moved to safer places in view of the heavy inflows.

She said that the situation was being reviewed with Collectors and senior police officials on an hourly basis and special measures were taken at canals and tanks which were overflowing. People were asked not to travel in these areas.

