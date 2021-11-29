Nearly 42 students, one teacher-test COVID-19 positive

All of them kept in isolation.

As many as 42 students and a teacher have tested positive for coronavirus.

The cases were reported from BC Welfare Residential School located at Muttangi in Sangareddy district. All of them were kept in isolation and are being treated. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Gayatri Devi visited the school.

There are a total of 491 students and 27 staff members. When tests were conducted for 261 students and 27 staff yesterday, 43 tested positive. Tests are being conducted for the remaining students and staff.

The latest spike in cases in educational institutions has raised alarm bells. In the last fortnight alone two educational institutions reported COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Saturday, Mahindra University closed its Hyderabad campus for physical classes after 30 students and staff were found COVID-19 positive. Students have been asked to vacate the hostels and go home to take online classes.

The university is in Bahadurpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad and the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) concerned has visited it to take stock of the situation. The university is promoted by Tech Mahindra.

Similarly, as many as five students of the Zilla Parishad high school in Chintakani Mandal headquarters town were diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 17.

According to sources, one class IX student showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and he subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Following a request from the school authorities, the Health Department staff conducted a COVID-19 screening camp on the premises of the school on Wednesday.

Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on around 100 students of the school during the daylong camp. Five students were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the screening camp.