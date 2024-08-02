ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 2.5% of India’s drug addicts from Telangana: data

Published - August 02, 2024 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma referred to the 2019 data to aver that about 2.47% drug addicts in the country are from Telangana.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said that 19.07 lakh drug addicts out of the 7.71 crore in India were recorded in the State.

The categories of substances include cannabis, opioids, sedatives, cocaine, Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS), inhalants and hallucinogens.

According to the data from the Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India 2019, jointly conducted by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), while opioids, sedatives and inhalants are most popular among Telangana men, women are mostly addicted to cannabis, ATS and sedatives.

To put things into perspective, a total of 6,33,000 (3.98%) men are addicted to opioids (class of drugs derived from opium poppy) against the total India average of 3.87%. This is followed by 3,62,000 (2.27%) to sedatives and 2,21,000 (1.39%) to inhalants. Hallucinogens, including LSD, is the next most preferred substance among Telangana men with 1,86,000 (1.17%) users, much higher than the India average of 0.21%, and the trend is similar among women with 11,000 (0.07%) users.

Regarding women, with 51,000 (0.31%) users, cannabis topped the list followed by 32,000 (0.2%) for ATS and 18,000 (0.11%) for sedatives.

Interestingly, the State reported only 22,000 (0.14%) men and 2,000 (0.01%) women cannabis consumers.

The Minister cited failure in submission of State Action Plans (SAPs), Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and physical progress reports from States and UTs, along with non-implementation of Single Nodal Agency (SNA) mechanism, as the reasons for not achieving the set targets for reducing drug abuse.

He added that drug addicts are not reaching out for help and treatment due to associated stigma, further posing a challenge.

