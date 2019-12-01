Nearly 25 lakh poor Muslims benefited from 4% quota in TS, AP: Shabbir

Stating that the prevailing 4% quota for Muslims in jobs and education in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was the result of a long and hard struggle, Muslim leaders vowed to do what all it takes to protect the quota and thanked every individual and organisation who played a role in getting it.

Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday evening organised a condolence meeting in memory of former IAS officer P.S. Krishnan, who passed away on November 10.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Shabbir recalled the services of late Mr. Krishnan towards the cause of Muslim reservation. He said it was Krishnan’s report which acted as a base for categorisation of socially and economically backward classes Muslims in a separate category BC-E. It was on his recommendation that the reservation percentage for Muslims was reduced from 5% to 4% to avoid the legal complications as the Supreme Court had imposed a 50% ceiling on quota.

He recalled that the government of the then Chief Minister late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy had hired the services of P.S Krishnan to prepare a ‘Report on Identification of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in the Muslim Community of Andhra Pradesh’. He submitted the report in June 2007 and the same report served as the basis for creation of a new category BC-E to include 14 socially and economically backward classes among Muslims which subsequently resulted in 4% reservation for Muslims in jobs and education.

The Congress leader said Krishnan’s personality was highly inspiring and his skills of drafting official documents were exemplary.

Rich tributes were also paid to former CM Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, ex-solicitor general Ghulam Hussain Essaji Vahanvati and others.

The meeting was also addressed by Sultan-ul-uloom Society secretary Zafar Javeed, former minister Asif Pasha, Madina Education Society secretary K.M. Arifuddin and many prominent academicians from across the State.