Nearly 20,000 cricket fans used metro rail’s special service on Sunday

A metro train headed to Nagole is packed with commuters at the Ameerpet Interchange station. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), which ran services till late into Sunday night in view of the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at the Uppal stadium here, carried about 20,000 commuters as part of its special trips. Overall, it carried 2.95 lakh riders across the three metro corridors on the day.

Senior officials on Monday informed that ridership conformed to the usual Sunday crowd, except surge towards the stadium route around late afternoon and into the night. Red Line or Corridor 1 between L.B. Nagar and Miyapur carried about 1.65 lakh commuters with high footfall recorded at the stations of Miyapur (19,731), KPHB (16,477), L.B. Nagar (15,085) and Ameerpet interchange station (9,095).

Blue Line or Corridor 3 between Nagole and Raidurg saw 1.26 lakh riders with maximum footfall recorded at the stations of Raidurg (11,818), Survey of India (12,213) Ameerpet interchange station (10,928) and Uppal (9,837).

Green Line or Corridor 2 between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS)-Imlibun saw about 20,000 riders with high footfall seen at the stations of RTC crossroads (3,912), Secunderabad West (3,621), Sultan Bazar (2,408) and Narayanaguda (2,303), they said.


