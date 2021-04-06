Nearly 1,500 COVID cases logged in TS

Six more die; active cases inch close to 10,000-mark

The surge in coronavirus infections continues unabated with the State recording as many as 1,498 cases on Monday. While 62,350 persons were examined, results of 1,866 were awaited. Six more patients died.

The highest of 313 people with coronavirus were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 164 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Nizamabad district registered the third highest cases of 142 while Rangareddy added 128 infections to the State’s total. The new cases also included 85 from Nirmal, 62 from Warangal Urban and 60 from Jagtial.

No cases were recorded from Warangal Rural, while Narayanpet and Mahabubabad logged just six cases each. Mulugu saw five new infections.

Till April 5 this year, 1,04,98,347 samples have been examined and 3,14,735 detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 9,993 were active while 3,03,013 have recovered, and 1,729 have died.