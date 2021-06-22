Nearly 1,200 new cases, 10 deaths added to COVID figures

Daily positivity rate slips below 1%

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection slipped below 1% — 0.94%, to be precise — with 1,175 new cases being reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Ten deaths were also reported during the day.

A total of 1,24,907 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total to 1.77 crore. The tally reached 6,15,574 and the death toll stood at 3,586.

The case fatality rate was at 0.58% against 1.3% at national level. With 1,771 infected persons were declared recovered on Tuesday, their cumulative total has gone up to 5,95,348. The recovery rate in the State is 96.71% against 96.45% at national level.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, the number of active cases stood at 16,640 as of Tuesday evening with 5,969 undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The remaining 10,671 were in home and institutional isolation.

Hyderabad/GHMC area continues to contribute the highest number of daily cases with 133 being reported on Tuesday. In 24 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with a highest of 76 in Khammam and in the remaining eight districts, the cases were in single-digit numbers with a lowest of three in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district.

On the active micro containment zones, the bulletin stated that there were 160 such zones with a highest of 30 in Nalgonda.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,52,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to different categories of recipients, including 1,11,661 given to those in the 18-44 age group during the 24-hour period till 9 pm of Monday. In all, more than 93 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the State so far.