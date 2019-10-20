Near total and peaceful in Nizamabad

Bandh in the erstwhile undivided district called by the Opposition parties, trade unions, people’s organizations and student unions in protest against the apathy of the government in solving the demands of RTC workers and employees was near total and peaceful.

A very few number of buses could be run by authorities with utmost difficulty as all the regular staff and most of the casual staff stayed away from duties. All the buses remained the bus depots. Cinema halls suspended morning and matinee shows, shops and business establishments, educational institutions and private offices remained closed.

Thin attendance

Banks and government offices were open but attendance was thin. Banking transactions were also hit with a few customers visiting banks due to the absence of transportation. More than half of autorikshaws and private carriers were off the road as their operators also expressed solidarity to the agitating RTC workers. Railway stations were seen crowded heavily as passengers found it only the trains were the source for their travel. Government employees held protest demonstrations during lunch hour. Police who made an elaborate bandobust took several leaders into preventive custody.

The arrested were shifted and detained in different police stations. Among those who were arrested included the former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana (BJP), former DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan, Congress city president Kesa Venu, BLF State leader D. Venkat, CITU district general secretary Noorjahan, A. Ramesh Babu (CPM), K. Bhoomaiah (CPI), V. Prabhakar, K. Yadagiri and A. Papaiah (CPIML-New Democracy), Saritha (PYL) and M. Bhaskar (TJAC), among others.

DCC president Kailash Srinivas and the Opposition cadres were taken into custody in Kamareddy. Additional DCP M. Sreedhar Reddy and Superintendent of Police N. Swetha monitored law and order situation here and in Kamareddy respectively. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the old district.