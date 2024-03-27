ADVERTISEMENT

Near capacity Hyd crowd treated to batting feast

March 27, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Fans trying to catch a sixer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

A near-capacity crowd for the first home game of Sunrisers Hyderabad, against Mumbai Indians, was treated to a batting feast, virtually!

It was a grand spectacle indeed as the fans seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed basking in the stands with the canopy all over them presenting an even better sight.

For the die-hard fans, the first-half was full of joy as SRH batters — World Cup final centurion Travis Head, young Abhishek Sharma and South African Heinrich Klaasen — put on a terrific display amidst lusty cheers.

The presence of film star Vijay Devarakonda and music composer Anu Malik to name a few ensured there was ‘stardom’ in the stands.

It was apparent that SRH fans just didn’t want anything short of their team’s victory if the deafening silence when the Mumbai batters threw caution to the wind when the huge chase began was any hint.

And, as has been the case in Ahmedabad for the Mumbai Indians opener, crowds seemed to go all out in support of India captain Rohit Sharma. For, when captain Hardik Pandya came out to bat, there were chants of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ in the stands. No doubt, Hardik responded in his own style with a massive six of slow bowler Mayank Markande!

Even as Mumbai was threatening to close in, there was a genuine applause for local boy and southpaw Tilak Varma, despite him toying with the home team bowling. A gentle reminder that the Hyderabadi touch is all too pervasive for the fans!

But, like always, the fans in the stands had one complaint again — snacks and beverages being sold at high prices despite all the words of caution by the authorities to take action against them.

And, perhaps, the fans also could have enjoyed it if only they were allowed to bring in banners conveying their passion and admiration for their heroes. All that they could get to were the Sunrisers flags which were apparently more in number in the stands.

By all means, it was a perfect start for the IPL season at home and a tribute to the ground staff headed by Y. L. Chandrasekhar for producing what is a truly IPL wicket.

