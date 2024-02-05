ADVERTISEMENT

NDSA teams to do safety inspection of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar dams

February 05, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Two separate teams to inspect each of the structures

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Srisailam dam.

Separate teams of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) will visit the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams, the common projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for carrying out safety inspection of the two structures.

According to officials, they will visit the Srisailam dam from February 6 to 8 and Nagarjunasagar dam from February 13 to 15. The team for the Srisailam inspection would be led by NDSA Member (Disaster & Resilience) Vivek Tripathi, and the one to inspect Nagarjunasagar dam would be led by NDSA Member (Technical) Rakesh Kashyap.

The team for Srisailam would also comprise two other officials from NDSA, one each from the Central Water Commission, Krishna River Management Board, Central Soils and Materials Research Station and Government of A.P. and Telangana.

Similarly, the team for Nagarjunasagar would comprise three other members from NDSA and one each from CWC, KRMB and A.P. and Telangana. They would submit the inspection reports to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

