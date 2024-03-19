NDSA team to hold detailed interactions with Kaleshwaram stakeholders

March 19, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - hyderabad

A team of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) experts will take up its second visit for three days from March 20 to 22. The team is planning to hold detailed interaction meetings at Hyderabad with all the stakeholders including the work agencies responsible for various aspects of three barrages of Kaleshwaram Project.

A communication was sent to the Secretary (Irrigation), by the Director (Technical) of NDSA, who is the member-secretary of the committee tasked to inspect, inquire and recommend measures for rehabilitation of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages that have suffered damage. The NDSA committee conducted preliminary inspection of the three barrages from March 6 to 9 and interacted with the authorities/engineers concerned.

The team is expected to interact with officers/engineers pertaining to project planning, general and detailed project report preparation, hydrology, investigation, central design organisation, construction, quality control, inspection, operation and maintenance, State Dam Safety Organisation of the Irrigation Department, investigation and construction agencies, individual experts, institutions and others.

The NDSA authorities have asked the State government officials to ensure that all concerned officials remain available during the team’s visit for interaction. It is also expected to inspect and witness the running of the model of the three barrages at Telangana State Engineeering Research Laboratories (TSERL) here.