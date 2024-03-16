NDSA recommends completion of repairs on Nagarjunasagar dam before monsoon

March 16, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

A team of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which visited Nagarjunasagar Project on February 13 and 14 to examine the safety aspects of the dam, has recommended a comprehensive dam safety evaluation of the project after finding several shortcomings in the maintenance of the major irrigation structure. It has suggested completion of all ongoing operations and repair works before the onset of the monsoon season.

The team has recommended completion of the work on replacement of damaged gantry crane rail track on the spillway bridge for movement of the crane, necessary rehabilitation of worn out equipment, aspects such as condition of steel surface and paint of spillway gates, connecting bolts, welds and surface be taken up at the earliest for the proper upkeep of the gates.

In its report, the inspecting team pointed out that none of the existing instruments were functional except for one plumb line and v-notches. It has asked the project authorities to take necessary action in tune with the recommendations of the Central Water Commission on the evaluation of the project management framework carried out by IIT Kharagpur in November last year.

It has further pointed out that procedural delays such as approvals and permissions from the Krishna River Management Board and security agencies (CRPF) in carrying out the regular operations and maintenance works were also affecting the dam safety work and suggested requisite clearance on a fast-track basis to maintain safety and functionality of the dam.

The NDSA team has also recommended cleaning/clearance of grass and congestion in the downstream earthen embankment drains. It has observed seepage from the upstream side of the dam on the walls of power houses managed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and advised measuring the foundation seepage discharge and dam body seepage discharge.

The report also mentioned that cracks were found on some piers of the dam and repair work was required on the damaged portion of the lower part of the dam structure (spillway).