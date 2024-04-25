NDSA interim report on Medigadda to reach in 4-5 days: Uttam

April 25, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the interim report by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) committee into the damage of Medigadda Barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), was expected to reach the government in 4-5 days. Based on it, government would take up rehabilitation of the structure, he said.

Speaking after meeting Justice Pinanki Chandra Ghose, who is heading the judicial inquiry into the KLIP, on Thursday, he said that government was making all efforts to repair the structure, and if possible, to bring it into use by the next crop season. He, however, made it clear that a decision on the Medigadda Barrage rehabilitation would be taken purely on the basis of the NDSA report.

On judicial probe into Kaleshwaram project, the Minister said that Justice Ghose had stated that the inquiry of the Judicial Commission had commenced. He told the commission that the government was ready to provide any information and other support needed.

Justice Ghose arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, and had an informal meeting with senior officials and engineers of the Irrigation Department.

On Thursday, the nodal team of the commission met the Special Secretary of Irrigation Prashant Jeevan Patil and sought preliminary information about the damage.

Irrigation Department officials stated that after meeting the officials and engineers of the department, the commission would finalise its terms of reference based on the preliminary probe aspects suggested by the government while announcing the judicial probe.

It would also arrange for staff, including engineers and legal professionals, before physical examination of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages from Friday.

Public notice

Meanwhile, Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja issued a public notice asking those interested in submitting their representations, allegations and grievances with evidence, and a notarised sworn affidavit sealed in envelope to the Judicial Commission by dropping them in the drop box at its office at BRKR Bhavan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days till May 31 or by post.

He stated that the commission would “conduct an inquiry into certain allegations of irregularities and embezzlement of public fund by corrupt practices in constructing the three barrages”.