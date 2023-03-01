NDS regional coordinator, advisor of TS and AP meet C.V. Anand 

March 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Regional Coordinator for SOCnet South Asia, National Security Directorate (NSD) Richard Ian Pugh-Cook, and the Political Economy Advisor for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad Nalini Raghuraman, visited the City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Wednesday.

During the visit, the delegates were given an overview of the operations of the Command Control Center and the latest security and IT initiatives being implemented by the city police. The officials commended the collaborative approach being taken by the police force and its partners in addressing security challenges faced by the city and also appreciated the efforts in ensuring a peaceful environment for businesses and investors to thrive.

Mr. Anand thanked Mr. Richard and Ms. Nalini for their visit and expressed his commitment to working with international partners in enhancing the security and safety of the city and lauded their proactive approach in building relationships with local partners in the region.

