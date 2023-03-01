ADVERTISEMENT

NDS regional coordinator, advisor of TS and AP meet C.V. Anand 

March 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Coordinator for SOCnet South Asia, National Security Directorate (NSD) Richard Ian Pugh-Cook, and the Political Economy Advisor for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad Nalini Raghuraman, visited the City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Wednesday. 

During the visit, the delegates were given an overview of the operations of the Command Control Center and the latest security and IT initiatives being implemented by the city police. The officials commended the collaborative approach being taken by the police force and its partners in addressing security challenges faced by the city and also appreciated the efforts in ensuring a peaceful environment for businesses and investors to thrive.

Mr. Anand thanked Mr. Richard and Ms. Nalini for their visit and expressed his commitment to working with international partners in enhancing the security and safety of the city and lauded their proactive approach in building  relationships with local partners in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US