NCW seeks report on Jawaharnagar stripping incident 

August 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Condemning the August 7 incident in which a young woman was stripped on the road in Jawaharanagar police limits by a drunk man, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked for a detailed report from Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar within seven days.

“NCW strongly condemns the shocking incident in Hyderabad. A young woman stripped on the road after resisting molestation, while another brave woman tried to intervene. This audacious crime raises serious concerns about law & order. NCW urges prompt investigation, medical support, and expects a detailed report within seven days from the DGP,” NCW posted on X.

The incident near Balajinagar bus stand took place around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, after the woman slapped Pedda Maraiah, the 35-year-old accused, when he touched her inappropriately.

The accused’s mother was also with him when the incident took place, and she reportedly supported his actions by warning the passersby who attempted to intervene. The woman was later covered with a plastic sheet and moved to a safe shelter. The police booked the accused under various sections of the IPC.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed distress over the incident. “The Governor has instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Telangana to take action against the culprits and submit a detailed report immediately,” a statement said.

State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Lakshma Reddy spoke to the victim over the phone to comfort her. She assured her that strict action would be taken. Ms.Reddy instructed the officials to ensure prompt medical service, and the police department for a full investigation and a detailed report.