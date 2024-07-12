ADVERTISEMENT

NCST member inspects tribal welfare ashram school for girls in Khammam

Published - July 12, 2024 09:47 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The NCST member asked the officials to appoint the adequate number of teachers and take appropriate measures to improve amenities and cleanliness at the ashram school, according to sources

The Hindu Bureau

Jatothu Hussain, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), on Friday inspected the government tribal welfare ashram high school for girls in Khammam.

On noticing space constraints at the ashram school building housing about 432 girl students, Mr Jatothu Hussain asked the officials concerned to ensure construction of additional rooms to provide spacious accommodation to the students.

He wanted the officials to get the reverse osmosis (RO) water plant repaired and make the newly constructed toilet block at the building operational.

During their interaction with the visiting member, the students apprised him of the shortage of teachers mainly the PET and Telugu subject teachers. The NCST member asked the officials to appoint the adequate number of teachers and take appropriate measures to improve amenities and cleanliness at the ashram school, sources said.

Earlier, the NCST member reviewed the implementation of various tribal welfare and development schemes with the officials at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC).

He called upon the officials of various government departments and agencies concerned to work in tandem for the socio-economic uplift of tribal people. He emphasised the need for converting the tribal welfare hostels into Gurukulams for providing improved amenities to tribal students and ensuring better learning outcomes.

Collector Muzammil Khan and the district officials of the Revenue, Police, Forest and other departments were among those present.

(Eom)

