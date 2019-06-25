NCPCR bench sitting at Utnoor

Telangana

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will hold a sitting of its bench at Utnoor’s KB complex on June 28 to receive complaints on violation of child rights in Adilabad district. The Bench will comprise of NCPCR members R.G. Anand and Pragna Parande.

All Tahsildars and other concerned department officials have been instructed to spread this information in rural areas by tom tom.

The sitting will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and written complaints on violence on children aged between 0 and 18 years and other violations will be received.

