NCP leader from Aurangabad joins BRS

April 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vice president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra Syed Abdul Khadeer Maulana joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Sunday.

Mr. Maulana’s joining comes a day after several Maharashtra Shetkari Sanghatan leaders doing the same. The Muslim minority leader also worked as NCP minority wing State president of Maharashtra and also national vice president of NCP and contested as the NCP candidate from Aurangabad Central in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Former MLA Shankar Dhonge, Abhay Patil from Vaijapur, who already joined BRS, and Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy were present.

