NCD medicines kits for people with high BP, diabetes in Telangana

Kit has three compartments to separate medicines for morning, noon and bedtime

Kit has three compartments to separate medicines for morning, noon and bedtime

Telangana government on Tuesday began distribution of ‘NCD Medicine Kit’ to people detected with diabetes and hypertension, which are non-communicable diseases (NCDs), during recent screening conducted by the Health department.

The kit has three pouches of different colours to segregate the medicines according to time of the day they have to be taken. This will help people understand which medicines to take in the morning, afternoon, and at night. This is especially of use to people who are unable to read the prescription or figure out what is written on the tablet sheet.

Accredited Social Health Activists and Auxiliary Nursing Midwives will go door-to-door to distribute the kits, which is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who launched the medicine kits in Mahububabad, said that the healthcare workers will explain to people when the medicines have to be taken. The first person to receive the kit in that district was Jarpula Bhaadri.

Mr Harish Rao has urged people not to skip the medication to avoid long-term serious implications such as brain and heart strokes, and damage to kidneys.