NCC Directorate clarifies on medical admissions

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 23:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

National Cadet Corps Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not refused to do verification of NCC certificates for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. But, to date no certificates have been received from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, said an official release from the defense ministry on Monday.

The NCC Directorate had taken up the matter with the Telangana department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare in August 2022 to review the prevalent Government Order (GO) Ms No. 75 issued on September 2015 in view of certain legal cases and has been awaiting clarifications.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The official release comes in the wake of the notification issued by the university with regard to consideration of NCC candidates for admissions into MBBS/BDS courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app