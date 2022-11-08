NCC Directorate clarifies on medical admissions

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 01:31 IST

National Cadet Corps Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not refused to do verification of NCC certificates for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. But, to date no certificates have been received from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, said an official release from the defense ministry on Monday.

The NCC Directorate had taken up the matter with the Telangana department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare in August 2022 to review the prevalent Government Order (GO) Ms No. 75 issued on September 2015 in view of certain legal cases and has been awaiting clarifications.

The official release comes in the wake of the notification issued by the university with regard to consideration of NCC candidates for admissions into MBBS/BDS courses.