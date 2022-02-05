NCC contingent felicitated

Republic Day Celebrations’ NCC contingent representing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have returned after a successful culmination of the camp.

The cadets have participated in Rajpath, Guard of Honour, Prime Minister’s rally, Flag area competition, and Best Cadet competition, among others, giving an excellent performance for which they were appreciated at Central level in group and individual competitions.

NCC Directorate (AP & T) has organised a felicitation ceremony at the Directorate office to recognise their efforts earlier this week where Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (AP & T), Air Commodore P Maheshwar, gave away the mementoes and certificates in recognition to the hard work put in by the cadets, said a press release.