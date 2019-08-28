NCC combined training camp gets under way

The NCC Combined Annual Training camp of integrated Andhra Pradesh got under way at the Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday.

Colonel Ajay Kumar NCC 9 Telangana Battalion inaugurated the camp in which nearly 600 cadets, including 183 girls from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are participating. Of them, 49 would be selected for Thal Sainik camp in New Delhi.

Senior and junior cadets from Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Guntur, Kurnool, Kakinada, Tirupathi and Visakapatnam are would engage in parade, drill, weapon drill, firing, map reading, field craft, battle craft and other Armed Forces training.

NCC officers and experts in various fields would conduct classes and orientation programmes on current topics and employment opportunities. Daily training would be followed by a cultural programme. The camp would conclude on September 4.

Col. Ajay Kumar said the training would transform the cadets into disciplined and patriotic citizens and help them nurture leadership qualities.

NCC officers Lt. R. Sanjeev, Subedar Major Purushotham, Lt. Srihari, Kamala Manohar, Suresh Babu, Jyotsna, Bhaskar, Mohan and Srinivas Goud were also present.