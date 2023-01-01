ADVERTISEMENT

NCC camp held for cadets at Air Force Academy

January 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

About 50 cadets from across the country participated in the training camp for cadets of Senior Division NCC Air Wing in coordination with NCC Secunderabad (Air Wing) conducted by the Air Force Academy from December 18 to December 31. The cadets were exposed to ground-level functioning of the Indian Air Force during their stay in the camp through visits to various sections. They also interacted with the trainees at the academy who had joined the IAF through the NCC, said a press release.

