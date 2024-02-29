NCC 1 Telangana Girls Battalion shines at Republic Day camp

February 29, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Republic Day camp contingent representing the NCC Directorate of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana showcased exceptional performance in New Delhi. Comprising cadets from the 69 Battalions of both the Telugu States, the 1 Telangana Girls Battalion NCC, Secunderabad, stood out with its outstanding achievement – eight girl cadets representing the Directorate contingent.

The selected cadets - Sita Prapoorna, Kokila, Padmavati Kulkarni, Anugna Bairi, Raghavi, Vaishnavi Singh, Vaishnavu Mudupu, and Swarna - underwent a rigorous selection process at Unit, Group, and Directorate levels, participating in numerous camps and overcoming tough competition for the Republic Day camp selections, said a release.

Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar, the Officer Commanding of 1 Telangana Girls Battalion NCC, Secunderabad, on Wednesday highlighted the contribution of the eight cadets to a contingent of 128 cadets, drawn from all the battalions both the Telugu States, which was the result of a well-planned, systematic, and focused approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.