NCB raids city businessman

₹3.7 crore seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials on Thursday raided the residence and a call centre of a city-based businessman situated on Street No.9 of Himayatnagar and Chikadpally, respectively, and seized ₹3.7 crore.

A team from Delhi’s NCB raided two premises of Ashish Jain acting on specific inputs that he was smuggling Alprizolam, a banned drug which falls under Schedule H of the NDPS Act.

“There was information that Ashish Jain was allegedly accepting orders for the drug through his call centre and smuggling the same to other States,” a source said.

However, the NCB officials haven’t found any evidence to prove the allegations but seized ₹3.7 crore. Later in the evening, Ashish Jain, his father Ramesh Jain and elder brother Abhishek Jain were taken to NCB office here for further questioning. “In case we find any evidence against, the trio will be arrested. As of now, we have informed both DRI and Income Tax sleuths about the cash seizure,” the officer said.