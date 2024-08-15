ADVERTISEMENT

NBW helps police reunite youth, who fled home as a 12-year-old, with his family

Published - August 15, 2024 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Arman Alam, ran away from home in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and came to Secunderabad, after his father, an army officer, scolded him for his ‘addiction to smoking’

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police of North Zone, S. Rashmi Perumal, addressing the media in Secunderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

 

In a fortuitous turn of events, the Hyderabad police stumbled upon a missing boy from Jharkhand while they were executing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) to arrest an accused involved in a burglary case. The boy took to crime after landing here about 12 years ago, and has now been reunited with his family.  

On the receipt of NBW against Arman Alam, Akshay Chandra Shekar Surya Vamshi alias Yaba, Deepak Yadav and Bommakanti Pradeep Goud, who are involved in a burglary case in Karkhana police station, special teams were formed by the police to execute the warrants. 

On Monday, following information from Baghya Raj, a rowdy-sheeter of Chilkalguda, and the surety in this case, the police arrested Arman Alam and Deepak Yadav from Dwarakapuri Colony in Qutbullapur.  

Arman Alam, 24, who was previously booked by Market police, Tukaramgate, Gopalapuram and Begumpet police, confessed that he is the son of a retired army officer who now lives in Maharashtra.  According to the police, the boy left his family in Ranchi in Jharkhand at the age of 12 after his father scolded him for his addiction to smoking and reached Secunderabad by train, never to return.  

The information was verified by Maharashtra’s Aheri police who said that the boy did not return home since 2012. With the help of Aheri police, a video call was facilitated in which Arman Alam was identified by his father Chiman Rao Lachayya Alam. The family was then brought together at the Karkhana police station. 

Among the four identified by the police, Pradeep Goud was lodged in Chanchalguda jail in another case while Akshay Chandra Shekar Surya Vamshi expired due to ill-health, said North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal.

