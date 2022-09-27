Nayeemuddin’s associate Seshanna arrested 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 27, 2022 23:06 IST

Accused in several murders, kidnaps and extortions, a close associate of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin and a courier to top Maoist leaders, Muddunuri Seshaiah alias Seshanna was arrested by Golconda police during a vehicle check exercise on Tuesday afternoon, the police reported.

Sitting in a white SUV, he was found in a suspicious manner and in possession of a country-made pistol with five live rounds when he was nabbed near Shaikpet crossroads at around 1 p.m. He was booked under provisions of the Arms Act, and being produced before the court, the police said.

According to police data, Seshanna was accused in nine cases, of which six cases involved murder, in Nalgonda town, Achampet, Pahadisharif, Sultan Bazar and Utkoor police station limits.

First in 1993, he was arrested under provisions of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act by the Sanathnagar police and later detained in the murder of IPS officer K.S. Vyas. It was during the period while in jail, that he got acquainted with Nayeemuddin and they together worked up plans to commit murders, kidnaps and extortions, the police said.

